Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fosterville South Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of Fosterville South Exploration stock traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,700. Fosterville South Exploration has a twelve month low of 0.20 and a twelve month high of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.38 and a 200-day moving average of 0.30.
About Fosterville South Exploration
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fosterville South Exploration (FSXLF)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Fosterville South Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosterville South Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.