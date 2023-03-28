Founders Capital Management LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

MHK traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 72,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,586. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.21.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

