Founders Capital Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after buying an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,361 shares of company stock worth $26,912,456 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $824.11. 80,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,029. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $832.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $755.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.23. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

