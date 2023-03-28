Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 3.5% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FedEx Trading Up 0.7 %

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.96.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.40. The stock had a trading volume of 375,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,894. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day moving average is $181.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

