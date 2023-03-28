Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Founders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 2.6% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Founders Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of CarMax worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in CarMax by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Stock Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.77. 268,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,387. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

