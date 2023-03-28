Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $119.73 on Friday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

