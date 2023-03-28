Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.25.
Fox Factory Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $119.73 on Friday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Insider Transactions at Fox Factory
In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,437,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
