FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vitalhub Corp. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vitalhub in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vitalhub in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.68. The stock has a market cap of C$115.36 million, a P/E ratio of 133.00 and a beta of 1.24. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$2.19 and a 1 year high of C$3.45.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and mobile apps.

