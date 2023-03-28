FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Griffin Securities boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 26th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will earn $3.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Halliburton Stock Up 3.3 %

Halliburton stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

