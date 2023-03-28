G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976 in the last three months. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTHX opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.59. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 287.63%. Research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

