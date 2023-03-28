Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
