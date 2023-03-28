Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

GLMD opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

