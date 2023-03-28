General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.88.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $84.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18. General Mills has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

