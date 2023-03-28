Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,412 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

