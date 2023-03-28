Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,621 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up approximately 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

