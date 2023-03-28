GICTrade Self Reported Market Cap Tops $97.21 Million (GICT)

GICTrade (GICT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003579 BTC on major exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $97.21 million and approximately $21,244.52 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95728172 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,370.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

