Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.86. 845,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,820. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.