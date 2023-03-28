Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.86. 845,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,820. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.