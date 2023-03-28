Golden Green Inc. Acquires 1,029 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.27. 329,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.33. The company has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

