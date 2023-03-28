Golden Green Inc. Makes New $584,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Block by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Block by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 76,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,361 shares of company stock worth $22,613,175 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Block Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SQ traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,700,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,994. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 2.35.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
