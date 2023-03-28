Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) is Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.