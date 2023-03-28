Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 826.5% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 970,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after buying an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 736,517 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,260 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 360,031 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,309. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.