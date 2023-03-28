Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 193.4% in March

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GER opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $221,072.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 111,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

