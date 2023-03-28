Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 193.4% in March

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE GER opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.17.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.
Insider Activity at Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 48,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 111,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
