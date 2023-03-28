Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Update

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 387,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $61.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.19%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

