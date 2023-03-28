Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Up 2.7 %

GRP.U stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.05. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $80.79.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.