Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
