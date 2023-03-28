Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27 (TSE:GRT)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

