Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,178 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

