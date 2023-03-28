Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 293,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 155,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.