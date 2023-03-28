Greenlane (GNLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 3rd. Analysts expect Greenlane to post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter.

Greenlane Price Performance

GNLN stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlane

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 950.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,154,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

