Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.01) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.61% from the company’s current price.

GLJ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Grenke in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of ETR:GLJ traded up €0.44 ($0.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €23.04 ($24.77). 71,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.79, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.24. Grenke has a twelve month low of €17.99 ($19.34) and a twelve month high of €30.52 ($32.82).

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

