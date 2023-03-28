Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,698,600 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 28th total of 2,994,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,397.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA downgraded Haidilao International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Haidilao International Price Performance

HDALF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. 395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. Haidilao International has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

