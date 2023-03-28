Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Hallador Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.57.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
