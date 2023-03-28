Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.58. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hallador Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.