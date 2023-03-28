Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives $183.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($216.67) to €200.00 ($215.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($204.30) to €210.00 ($225.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $103.51. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

