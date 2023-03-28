Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $2,706,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.