Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 4,191 Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thoughtworks stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

TWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

In other news, CFO Erin Cummins acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

