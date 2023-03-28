Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 746 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLFGet Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $1,054,000.

WOLF opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOLF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

