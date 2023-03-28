Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.5% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $143.90 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

