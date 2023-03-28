Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $769,000 Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,419,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,680 shares of company stock worth $8,390,636 in the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

