Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Progressive accounts for 1.3% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.35 and a 12-month high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

