Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,211,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,473,000 after buying an additional 94,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,771,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $136,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,059,126.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $136,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,059,126.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Shares of KRYS opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

