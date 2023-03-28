Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after buying an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,211,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,473,000 after buying an additional 94,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,771,000 after buying an additional 37,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $136,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,059,126.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $136,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,059,126.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Krystal Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of KRYS opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.63. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $89.59.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Krystal Biotech Company Profile
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.