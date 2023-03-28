Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 3.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $495.77 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.82 and a 200-day moving average of $446.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

