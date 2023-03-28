Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 348 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,202 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SEA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,652 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SEA by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $136.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

