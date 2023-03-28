Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Linde by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

LIN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.36. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

