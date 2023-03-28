Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,518 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.59. 5,094,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,964,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.83.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

