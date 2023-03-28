Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 9,768 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.29. 34,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,079. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.18 and a 200 day moving average of $340.44. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

