Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Purchased by AMH Equity Ltd

AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,253,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,124 shares during the quarter. Harvard Bioscience accounts for about 9.3% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Harvard Bioscience worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 44.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 100.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green purchased 20,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alan I. Edrick bought 13,808 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.55. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

