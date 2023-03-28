Harvey Investment Co. LLC Acquires 22,345 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in CarMax by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

CarMax stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,280. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.