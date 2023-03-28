Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,926 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

SO stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,545. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

