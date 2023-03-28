Harvey Investment Co. LLC Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 3.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $25,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 177.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.27.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

