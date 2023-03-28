Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Announces $0.39 Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3876 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

Shares of HNORY opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. Harvey Norman has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Harvey Norman from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

See Also

