HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.51. 951,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,174. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

