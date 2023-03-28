HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $16,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,814,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after purchasing an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,896,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after purchasing an additional 352,559 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,389,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,467,000 after purchasing an additional 274,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,992,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,034,000 after buying an additional 91,221 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. 150,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,132. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

