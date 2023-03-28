HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 10.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,590,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $484,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $161.46. The stock had a trading volume of 618,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,481. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.79. The company has a market capitalization of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

